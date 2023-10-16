Blueface’s Mom Shares NSFW Photo Of Herself, Husband Finds It And Goes Off On Her: Watch

It seems even when the media is not talking about Blueface, Chrisean Rock, or Jaidyn Alexis, the drama seems to come from somewhere else. That is the case here as the latest headlines now surround the rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold. According to an Instagram post from theneighborhoodtalk, the 50-year-old shared an NSFW photo revealing her nude backside. According to XXL, it made the rounds quickly (because of course, it would), and Blueface came across the image on his social media.

The rapper tweeted in disgust, saying, "Ewww lol. Old lady Booty cheeks [tears of joy emoji] [nauseated face emoji]." Karlissa cleared the air on the photo saying it was an accident. "I promise I did not moon y'all for clout. Hell my daddy called me about seeing my old rusty a**." Oddly though, Blueface's mom responded to his tweet roasting Jaidyn's BBL. Now, Karlissa's husband is catching wind of the photo and he is not happy, obviously.

Blueface's Dad Is Extremely Upset With His Wife

In the clip above, he furiously berates his wife for the nude butt photo in the bathroom. "What the f*** is wrong with you?!" He continues, "Talkin' bout you sent that s*** to me. Motherf****rs callin' me and s***... you sent that to a million motherf****rs!" For most of the audio clip, Karlissa remains silent. Fans are calling her out that she is claiming it was an accident. One comment sums it up. "She only saying it was an accident because it didn't go the way she planned. You can't accidentally post to your IG. Even if you click on the wrong thing from your gallery you see it before you hit to post it!" We are sure more updates from this situation will arise over the coming hours and days.

What are your initial thoughts on Blueface's mom sharing a partially nude photo of herself online, supposedly on accident? Do you think she is trying to gain clout around Blueface's name and his situation? How do you believe this will play out for Karlissa and her husband? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Blueface and his family, as well as the rest of the pop culture world.

