“I promise I did not moon y’all for clout,” Karlissa Saffold wrote on her IG Story after photos of her bare bottom surfaced.

Blueface’s Mom’s Nudes Leak, Rapper Responds As She Claims To Look Better Than Jaidyn Alexis

It's been a surprisingly quiet weekend on Blueface and Chrisean Rock's front, especially considering how much they've both been in the headlines since their son's birth. Of course, all good things come to an end, as we found out when the "Thotiana" rapper's mother's nudes hit the internet on Sunday (October 15). In a selfie captured by Karlissa Saffold, she flexes her bodacious booty in the mirror while cheekily sticking out her tongue.

In the internet age, it's unfortunately not uncommon for personal content to leak. Shortly after she realized what had happened, Saffold posted an explanation on her Instagram Story. "I promise I did not moon y'all for clout," Blueface's mom wrote. "Hell, my daddy just called me about seeing my old rusty a**. That was an accident I sent to my husband 😭😭😭," she additionally noted. "Y'all ain't worth my a** for clout."

Karlissa Saffold Offers Explanation After Booty Pics Appear Online

On another slide, Saffold screenshotted a tweet shared by her son this afternoon, seemingly reacting to her NSFW selfie. "Old lady booty cheeks 😂🤢," the MILF Music founder laughed at her expense. "Now I said it was an accident, but it look better than the one you spent yo life savings on," she clapped back.

Of course, Blue's mom is referring to his first co-parent, Jaidyn Alexis' infamous $30K BBL that she has songs about. Haters often troll the "Barbie" hitmaker over the shape of her body, but her man continues to faithfully defend her from anyone talking trash.

Blueface Reacts to His Mom's Nudes and Jaidyn Alexis Comparison

"[Why] are you comparing your booty cheeks to the lady I sleep with every night?" Blueface openly asked on Twitter after seeing his mom's response to his first tweek. "That's a lil creepy lol," the 26-year-old further pointed out. "What is the correlation?" Let us know if you think Karlissa Saffold's behaviour is out of pocket in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

