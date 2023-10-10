Blueface Posts Jaidyn Alexis In A Thong, Offers To Take Her On A Shopping Spree

Jaidyn Alexis had us almost convinced that she was walking away from Blueface for good last month, but the mother of two ultimately couldn't commit to pulling the plug on things with her baby daddy. Instead, she now seems more committed to him and furthering her career as an artist than ever before. Now that we've seen what she has to offer through a handful of singles and music videos over the past few months, we're eager to see what the 25-year-old has planned next.

She and Blue are somewhat spontaneous with sharing new content, but between announcing live performances and singles, they also give us occasional looks into their daily lives. Of course, the "Thotiana" rapper has faced backlash for posting videos of the couple's two young sons at home with strippers, as well as other NSFW content in the past. Nevertheless, that didn't stop Blue from showing off Alexis' $30K BBL on Instagram earlier this week, at which time he hyped her up for bringing revenue into his record label.

Blueface is Proud of Jaidyn Alexis and Her BBL

"Whatchu wanna do today girly?" the California native asked his girl in the clip above. "Wanna go on a shopping spree?" After briefly glancing back at the camera and shifting her booty to be more visible, Alexis replied, "Yeah." To this, Blue said, "Alright, you just keep on selling them records, alright?" While the support is sweet in theory, it didn't take long for IG users to point out that technically the "Stewie" hitmaker is the one paying for her new clothes thanks to the success of her songs, even if her man wants to take credit.

Even with countless internet trolls attempting to discourage her, Jaidyn Alexis has already delivered four singles since launching her career as an artist so far. The latest, "Barbie," arrived on her birthday earlier this month, and it may just be her best work yet. Check out the MILF Music video at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

