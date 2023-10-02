Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie” Single & Music Video Might Be Her Best Work Yet: Watch

Say what you want about Jaidyn Alexis, the girl has seriously impressed us in terms of her hustle over the past few months. The "Stewie" rapper's baby daddy, Blueface, revealed recently that the only reason he didn't marry his high school sweetheart is due to her lack of support for his rap career. Years later, the pair have put their differences to the side as the Cr*zy In Love star invests his time and money into making Alexis a rap star in her own right.

After her aforementioned debut single, the mother of two returned with "Workout," and more recently, "Post Opp." The lyrics of those songs largely focused on the hateful comments trolls have made about Alexis' BBL. Her latest release, "Barbie," is similar in nature, and it may be some of the 25-year-old's most confident work yet. She shared the single and video to commemorate her birthday on Monday (October 2), and so far, listeners seem to be loving what they hear.

Read More: Blueface Wants “Generational Wealth” For Jaidyn Alexis & Their Two Sons

Jaidyn Alexis and Her Girls Get to Twerking in Their "Barbie" Visual

"She keeps getting better. She’s got the whole [image] and she can actually articulate her words. No robotics in her flow," one YouTube user wrote in the video's comment section. "Okay this one is a banger! Jaidyn can flow, she came through on this one," another person praised the birthday girl.

Tap into the salacious music video for Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" single above. If you're feeling it, be sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. While the First Lady of MILF Music celebrates her birthday, Blueface's other baby mama, Chrisean Rock, dropped off a heartwarming song and visual dedicated to her son earlier today. Check that out at the link below, and let us know which release you prefer in the comments.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy Journey Shown In New “Prayer For Chrisean Jr.” Music Video Feat. Mookie

Quotable Lyrics:

Can't keep him with a baby, should've asked me

How you movin' but still can't outlast me?

Cook, clean, f**k, you can't pass me

I'm in the front now, sis, get the back seat