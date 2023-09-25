Jaidyn Alexis Restaurant Video Explained By Blueface: “She Was D**n Near Running That Bih”

Blueface and Chrisean Rock may have a Zeus reality series and a son together, but before she came into the picture, the 26-year-old spent years building a life with his high school sweetheart, Jaidyn Alexis. The rising starlet has given her man two children frequently featured on his social media, though the content isn't always flattering. Despite his controversial antics, both of Blue's baby mothers continue to run back into his life, even after swearing him off, as both have proven to us this month.

It's been a big month for Rock, as she gave birth to Chrisean Jr. a few weeks back, and is now on the never-ending rollercoaster ride of parenthood. While she's been facing near-constant criticism from angry social media users, Alexis has spent plenty of time with Blue, even joining him to perform at a concert in Los Angeles this past weekend. Not only did the 25-year-old have the crowd singing along with her, but she also had her "Stewie" single stuck in Latto's head, as the rap diva tweeted out some of the lyrics recently.

Read More: Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Hold Hands In Cute Photos Taken After This Weekend’s Concert

Video of Jaidyn Alexis at Work Surfaces Online

In the midst of Alexis' big moment in the spotlight, a video of her working the till at a restaurant while YouTuber DDG places an order is going viral online. "DDG found Jaidyn working a 9-5 straight after Blueface and her split 😳," one Twitter blog falsely reported on Saturday (September 23).

The next day, Blue responded to the post, making it clear that the footage isn't recent. "9-5? Bih that's my family restaurant. She was d**n near running that bih," he praised his MILF Music signee.

Read More: Blueface Posts Naked Photo Of His Son To Expose Medical Issue, Fans Call For Him And Chrisean Rock To Be Arrested

Blueface Calls Out "Stewie" Rapper's Haters

"I can't believe y'all hate Jaidyn this bad y'all gotta go post videos from 2021 to paint a false narrative," the 26-year-old called out Which of Blueface's baby mamas do you think has done a better job of holding him down, Chrisean Rock or Jaidyn Alexis? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]