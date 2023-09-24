Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Hold Hands In Cute Photos Taken After This Weekend’s Concert

Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock have more in common than their shared bond with Blueface. Both women also seem to lack the personal boundaries to keep themselves out of the 26-year-old's life, no matter how toxic things between them become. We've lost sight of the number of times that the Baddies cast member has walked away from Blue, only to turn around and run right back into his arms. When Alexis declared earlier this month that she was over her baby daddy, and didn't plan to fulfill the rest of her MILF Music contract, fans believed that we might actually see a woman successfully escape the "Thotiana" rapper.

Unfortunately, the excitement and support for the mother of two's journey as a solo artist died off quickly. This was because Blueface was back at her home, tormenting her in a matter of days. While he obviously gets on her nerves from time to time, the California native also provides Alexis with plenty of unique opportunities, such as performing one of her singles during his show in Los Angeles this weekend. The crowd was notably singing along with the 25-year-old, although a fight did break out between a group of women at one point in the evening.

Jaidyn Alexis and Her Baby Daddy Kiss and Make Up

Rock has made it clear that while she and Blue love each other, they're not together romantically at this time. Alexis, on the other hand, was photographed putting on displays of PDA with her co-parent, as shown in the photos above. The pair has an undeniably natural chemistry, likely because they've been in each other's lives for so long.

Despite all those who have been praying on her downfall, Jaidyn Alexis continues to thrive in her rap career. Three singles have already come out from the rising star, one of which Latto has seemingly been streaming lately. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you think Blueface is better off partnering with his first or second baby mama in the comments.

