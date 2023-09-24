Latto Quotes Jaidyn Alexis’ “Stewie,” Blueface Reposts

Earlier this summer, the mother of Blueface's first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, kicked off her rapping career. She even became the first to sign to the 26-year-old's new label, MILF Music. Jaidyn debuted her first track, "Stewie," back in June, before dropping "Workout" the following month. Most recently, the mother of two delivered "Post Opp."

Jaidyn's music career has been fairly controversial, although most of the hate she receives stems from her relationship with Blueface. He's known to go back and forth between her and Chrisean Rock, with whom he just had his third child. She typically lets the hate roll off her back, even frequently giving nods to some of trolls' favorite insults in her songs. Recently, however, she announced her departure from Blueface's label, after he reunited with Chrisean a few weeks after his son's birth for a music video. Jaidyn wasn't pleased that he hung out with Chrisean publicly, and unleashed on him on Twitter. Luckily, it appears that now they're back on good terms, sharing the stage together at a recent performance.

Blueface Reposts Latto's Tweet

Apparently, Chrisean was even supposed to join them. The new mother revealed on Instagram that she couldn't be there due to an important appointment she had to bring her son to. With that being said, it looks like MILF Music is back in action and bigger than ever, at least for now. Though Jaidyn continues to be hit with criticism for her music, she appeared to get a co-sign today, from a very popular fellow MC. Latto took to Twitter to write, "Is u blind hoe????" which is a lyric from Jaidyn's debut track, "Stewie."

Blueface later acknowledged the "Put It On Da Floor" performer's Tweet by reposting it. What do you think of Latto quoting Jaidyn Alexis' song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

