quote
- MusicLatto Quotes Jaidyn Alexis' "Stewie," Blueface RepostsIt looks like Latto is a MILF Music fan.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsDr. Fauci Says He Didn't Consent To Being Featured In New Donald Trump AdDr. Fauci says his quote used in Donald Trump's latest ad is taken out of context.By Cole Blake
- MusicBaby Keem Lyrics Are Getting Fans Suspended From TwitterTwitter is missing the humor in a bar from Baby Keem's "Orange Soda" and suspending fans who quote it. By Noah C
- MusicKid Cudi Quoted On Depression In Psychology TextbookThe open letter Kid Cudi wrote when admitting himself to rehab in 2016 has been quoted in a psychology textbook. By Noah C
- Pop CultureIce-T Posts Meme From Pro-Trump Twitter Page, Faces BacklashAs expected, Ice-T didn't give a damn.By Karlton Jahmal
- Hip-Hop HistoryChris Brown Reminds Us That Michael Jackson Loved Him: "A Bright & Shining Star"Michael Jackson was a big fan of Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper Picks "Acid Rap" As The Best Album Of All-TimeChance The Rapper fancies himself an all-time great.By Devin Ch
- SportsMegan Rapinoe Quotes Nipsey Hussle After World Cup Soccer WinShout-out to Megan Rapinoe!By Alex Zidel
- MusicTori Kelly Calls Grammy Nominated Album "Unexpected"Her melding of R&B and Gospel was spontaneous and fruitful. By Zaynab
- MusicChris Brown Shares "7 Cardinal Rules For Life"He stays breezy.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B's "Dog Walk" Clap Back Ignites Hilarious Meme ReactionsSocial media users had time.By Zaynab
- StreetwearFuture Drops "Designer" Merch For "The WIZRD"Future collaborated with Pyer Moss and Rhude to conceptualize the 2nd wave to his capsule collection.By Devin Ch