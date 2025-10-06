It seems that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got what they wanted to off their chest about one another. In the last couple of days, their beef has tempered down after nonstop tweets and destructive shots. But it wasn't totally quiet either.

According to AllHipHop, there was another angle to the ladies' feud that got caused quite a stir online. It reportedly involved Eminem and what the source is saying was a "fake quote." It seems that posts about it were most likely down, as well as this false statement from Slim Shady, most importantly.

The source says it "publicly criticized Minaj over her alleged role in involving children in the rap rivalry with Cardi B." Unfortunately, we don't have the exact the quote available to us verbatim. However, no one does.

So, we encourage you to take this with a grain of salt. But given how the internet, particularly social media, can be, it's not far-fetched to see why this happened.

Cardi B Nicki Minaj Beef

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj accepts the Best Hip Hop award for "Super Freaky Girl" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Folks seek attention when posting on apps like X, Instagram, and Facebook, for example. If they can get their 15 minutes of fame, then they will stir up anything, even if it means throwing morals out the window.

Overall, it seems like it didn't entice Nicki Minaj, nor Cardi B, to react. If they did actually catch wind of the fake Em quote, they weren't buying it either.

For now, it seems these mortal enemies are done (at least for now) engaging. The last update we have regarding their tension was from Friday, October 3, when Cardi signed off with one last grim warning, assumedly for Nicki.

"Tonight, I'm not listening to Am I The Drama? I'ma listen to some love songs tonight. Because, the way I've been in Vietnam, I need to chill. And lemme tell you something. I'ma go back to Vietnam. I'ma let b*tches have their fun. Have your fun, but when I say I'm pretty and petty as f*ck, h*es think they're ready, they ain't ready enough, they not ready enough. But have your fun though. I want you to have your fun."