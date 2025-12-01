Toosii Announces Official Commitment To Play Division I Football At Syracuse

BY Zachary Horvath 462 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Toosii performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Toosii is heading back to his hometown to play for the Syracuse Orange. He has been working out and had received D-I offers elsewhere.

Toosii's longtime dream is now a reality. The New York rapper and singer is heading back to his hometown of Syracuse to play for the Orange's Division I football program. Still just 25, he will assuredly be ready to play when the 2026 season rolls around.

The Shade Room caught wind of the hitmaker's commitment announcement, which went up on his Instagram moments ago. "COMMITTED," he begins. "For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t."

Toosii continues, "Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed. To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home #COMMITTED #315baby #AGTG."

He's been working hard to achieve this, with reports surfacing earlier this year that he had been training at North Carolina State's facilities.

Read More: Top "Black Cat" Air Jordans Of All Time, Ranked

Toosii Chasing Football

"I’m gon be the first artist to go back and go D1 for football. I’m pushing myself everyday. #Myfirstlove," he proclaimed on social media at the time. Things were looking up in September, with Toosii receiving an offer from Sacramento State.

"Man the lord is powerful. Blessed to receive an offer from Sacramento State. Thank you and big shout to Head Coach Brennan Marion and Coach C.J. Pollard. This don’t even feel real man. I’m speechless right now. I don’t even know what to say," he said on X.

His decision to balance music with football, especially at the collegiate level, had some a little confused and upset. But he's also received an overwhelming amount of support.

It's unclear what position he will play and how long he will be able to stay in the college ranks. The same goes for his academics and if they are a part of this journey for him. Syracuse has been up and down as a program over the last several years.

They will be heading into next season on low note after spiraling to 3-9 while being on an eight-game losing streak. Subsequently, the Orange finished last in the ACC.

Toosii did play football in high school at Rolesville in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Read More: Rappers Who Fell Victim To Home Invasions

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
107.5 The River Hosts River On The Rooftop Featuring Lewis Capaldi Football Toosii Is Taking His Football Talents To Sacramento State 20.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.4K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.5K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.9K
Comments 0