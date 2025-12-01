Toosii's longtime dream is now a reality. The New York rapper and singer is heading back to his hometown of Syracuse to play for the Orange's Division I football program. Still just 25, he will assuredly be ready to play when the 2026 season rolls around.

The Shade Room caught wind of the hitmaker's commitment announcement, which went up on his Instagram moments ago. "COMMITTED," he begins. "For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t."

Toosii continues, "Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed. To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home #COMMITTED #315baby #AGTG."

He's been working hard to achieve this, with reports surfacing earlier this year that he had been training at North Carolina State's facilities.

"I’m gon be the first artist to go back and go D1 for football. I’m pushing myself everyday. #Myfirstlove," he proclaimed on social media at the time. Things were looking up in September, with Toosii receiving an offer from Sacramento State.

"Man the lord is powerful. Blessed to receive an offer from Sacramento State. Thank you and big shout to Head Coach Brennan Marion and Coach C.J. Pollard. This don’t even feel real man. I’m speechless right now. I don’t even know what to say," he said on X.

His decision to balance music with football, especially at the collegiate level, had some a little confused and upset. But he's also received an overwhelming amount of support.

It's unclear what position he will play and how long he will be able to stay in the college ranks. The same goes for his academics and if they are a part of this journey for him. Syracuse has been up and down as a program over the last several years.

They will be heading into next season on low note after spiraling to 3-9 while being on an eight-game losing streak. Subsequently, the Orange finished last in the ACC.

Toosii did play football in high school at Rolesville in Raleigh, North Carolina.