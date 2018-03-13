commitment
- SportsKevin Durant "Never Bounced Back" From Draymond Green Disagreement: ReportKD's ex-teammate Kendrick Perkins says the verbal spat with Draymond Green led to his departure.By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsMonica Thinks It's "Insane" That People Blame Others When Their Partner CheatsThe singer doesn't think another person is to blame.By Erika Marie
- SportsLakers Quizzed Lonzo Ball Over Concerns "Big Baller" Sneakers Caused His InjuryLos Angeles Lakers management may have been a catalyst in forcing Lonzo Ball to rethink his Big Baller Brand commitment.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyrie Irving Deflects The "We Want Kyrie" Chants Of New York Knicks's Fans"It's just a bunch of nonsense right now."By Devin Ch
- SongsMonica Just Wants A Little "Commitment" On New TrackMonica returns.By Milca P.
- Original ContentHustler's Ambition: 10 Essential Podcasts For Maximizing The GrindSmash your goals and finish the year strong with this list of these essential podcast. By Aida C.
- MusicYBN Nahmir & IG Celeb "Sahlt" All But Confirm Relationship In Twitter LovefestLet the young lovers lead the way.By Devin Ch
- SportsLaVar Ball Says Bronny Jr "Not Good Enough" For JBA: "He Got To Try Out"LaVar Ball says the JBA is already a step above the NCAA in terms of quality.By Devin Ch
- MusicFaith Evans' New Tattoo Reflects Lopsided Commitment To Stevie JHer tattoo is massive in comparison to his.By Zaynab
- MusicFunk Flex Is Playing Pusha T's "Daytona" Tonight At 7pm "Front To Back"All seven tracks get a run-through live on Hot 97.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBen Affleck & Matt Damon Implement Inclusion Riders For More Diverse MoviesThe Hollywood heavyweights are looking to change how movies are made. By David Saric