The “Black Cat” look has always had a unique pull in the Jordan world. It’s stealthy, easy to wear, and somehow manages to make even the busiest silhouettes feel smooth and understated.

With the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” returning this Black Friday and shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year, it felt like the right time to revisit the colorway’s history across the Jordan lineup.

There are many shoes have taken on the all-black look, but only a handful truly stand out. And a few are just flat-out better than people remember.

So we went and dug up the best examples, and ranked the strongest 6 Air Jordan "Black Cat" releases from underrated pairs to the definite number one:

Read More: Central Cee Teams Up With Spotify And SYNA On Bape Collection

6. Jordan Spizike Low "Black Cat"

Image via StockX

Kicking this list off is a pair that doesn’t always get the shine it deserves. The Jordan Spizike Low “Black Cat” takes pieces from some of the best Jordans ever made and wraps them in a blackout treatment that actually works.

You get AJ3 elephant print, AJ4-style wings, and that unmistakable Spizike attitude, but the all-black makeover tones everything down in the best way. It becomes one of those shoes you can throw on without thinking.

What helps this one stand out is how wearable it is. It has the heritage look, but it’s not loud or overdone. And because it borrows so many classic elements, it still feels familiar even if you’ve never owned a Spizike.

5. Air Jordan 4 RM "Black Cat"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 4 RM isn’t the most popular silhouette, but it takes just enough from the AJ4 to feel familiar. This “Black Cat” colorway leans into that identity even more, giving you a shoe that feels connected to an icon without carrying the same hype or price tag.

Honestly, that’s what makes it fun to wear. This pair is affordable, easy to beat up, and doesn’t demand any special treatment. You can toss it on for daily runs, workouts, or anything in between without worrying about creasing suede or scuffing leather.

From a distance, people might think you’re rocking a cleaner or more expensive pair than you actually are. It’s simple, stealthy, which is what a "Black Cat" colorway should do!

4. Air Jordan 6 "Black Cat"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 6 "Black Cat" has a different energy from most blackout Jordans. It leans into the original AJ6 design in a way that feels almost nostalgic, but the all-black palette gives it a sharper edge.

The leather upper has a smooth look, and the heavy perforations make the shoe feel more athletic than the usual lifestyle “Black Cat” pairs. Also, the white features near the bottom of the sneaker add something different, something we don't usually see with the black cat colorway.

It feels tougher, more structured, and a little louder than you expect from a triple-black sneaker. If you want something stealthy that still has presence, this is the one that does it.

3. Air Jordan 13 "Black Cat"

Image via StockX



The Air Jordan 13 "Black Cat" definitely grows on you the more time you spend with it. On paper, it sounds simple. It is an all-black AJ13 with no big accents, no loud color blocking, and no special packaging.

But once you hold it in hand, you get why people love it. The reflective mesh upper hits a little different under light, and the suede overlays make the shoe feel richer than most triple-black sneakers.

The hologram on the heel adds the only real pop, and even that stays muted. It is a clean, sharp look that works with almost anything. Some fans slept on this pair when it dropped, but it has aged really well.

Today, it stands out as one of the strongest 13s and a perfect example of how the "Black Cat" can still feel fresh.

2. Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” is one of those pairs we forget about until it pops up in a feed, and then you remember how clean it really is. The all-black look hits different on a 3 because the model already has such strong lines.

When it’s covered in black suede and shiny patent accents, the shape feels even sharper. The elephant print blends in instead of standing out, which gives the shoe a stealth look that still feels premium.

It’s not loud and it’s not trying to be whichis kind of part of the appeal. You can wear these with anything and they never look out of place. They dropped back in 2007 and still hold up today, which says a lot.

If Jordan Brand ever decides to bring them back, the reaction would be pretty big.

1. Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” sits at the top of this list because nothing else in the lineup hits the same way. It’s the kind of shoe that proves you don’t need wild colors or a loud story to dominate the culture.

Featuring black suede, glossy wings, and that dark midsole come together in a way that feels sharp, clean, and almost sneaky. It’s the definition of a “wear-with-anything” Jordan, which is exactly why people burn through pairs and then panic when prices rise.

And now it’s back. This year’s Black Friday release might be the biggest retro drop of the this holiday season. The hype is already creeping in, and everyone knows how the resale prices can skyrocket.

There’s something special about the way this colorway looks in hand too. The materials, the shape, the stealthy presence: this is the "Black Cat" colorway at its peak.