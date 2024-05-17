Jordan Spizike Low “Black Cat” Coming Soon: Images

The Jordan Spizike Low is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Black Cat" colorway. This release features an all-black color scheme, delivering a sleek and stealthy look. Also, the Spizike Low combines elements from iconic Jordan models, including the 3, 4, 5, and 6, creating a unique and hybrid design. Crafted with a mix of premium materials, the "Black Cat" Spizike Low offers both style and durability. The upper is made of black leather, providing a luxurious feel. Mesh panels enhance breathability and add texture to the design.

The visible Air-Sole unit in the heel offers cushioning, making each step comfortable. The rubber outsole provides excellent traction, making it suitable for various activities. The "Black Cat" colorway brings a versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts, fitting seamlessly into both casual and athletic wardrobes. Its all-black design is timeless, making it a staple piece for any collection. As the release date approaches, excitement builds among Jordan fans eager to add this sleek pair to their lineup. In summary, the Jordan Spizike Low "Black Cat" is poised to be a standout addition.

"Black Cat" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A rubber sole in black and a midsole in the same color create the base of the sneakers. The midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from black leather, accented with a black elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, black mesh lines the sides, while black elegantly finishes the design. More accents make an appearance on lace locks, the tongue, and heels. Finally, the tongues showcase the Jordan logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Black Cat” will be released sometime in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

