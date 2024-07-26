Air Jordan 4 RM “Black Cat” Retailer Images

New images of men's sizing are here.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is dropping soon in the sleek "Black Cat" colorway. This edition boasts an all-black design that radiates sophistication and style. The uppers are crafted from premium materials, ensuring both durability and a refined look. White branding on the tongues and heels adds a striking contrast, giving the sneaker a touch of elegance. Its minimalist palette makes the Air Jordan 4 RM "Black Cat" a versatile addition to any collection.

Retaining the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 4, the "Black Cat" colorway is known for comfort and performance, making it perfect for casual wear and athletic activities. The black rubber sole provides excellent traction, while the cushioned midsole ensures optimal support. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, drawn by its classic design and high-quality construction. Keep an eye out for the launch date, as the Air Jordan 4 RM "Black Cat" is expected to be a hit. Don’t miss the chance to add this stylish pair to your lineup. Overall, this is a clean combination of black and white on a popular sneaker model.

"Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a black midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from black suede, complemented by more black overlays in different materials. Further, black laces and a black tongue enhance the color scheme. Jordan Brand branding adorns the tongues, while "Nike Air" branding is on the heels in white.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black Cat” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike