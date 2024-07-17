Air Jordan 4 RM “Black Cat” Receives Grade School Photos

Image via Nike
A blackout look for this popular silhouette.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set to release in the sleek "Black Cat" colorway. This new edition features an all-black color scheme that exudes sophistication and style. The uppers are crafted from premium black materials, ensuring durability and a refined look. White branding on the tongues and heels provides a striking contrast, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design. The minimalist color palette makes the Air Jordan 4 RM "Black Cat" a versatile addition to any sneaker collection.

The "Black Cat" colorway maintains the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 4 RM. Known for its comfort and performance, this sneaker is perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. The black rubber sole offers excellent traction, while the cushioned midsole ensures optimal support. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await this release, drawn by its classic design and high-quality construction. Keep an eye out for the launch date, as the Air Jordan 4 RM "Black Cat" is expected to be a hit. Don’t miss the chance to add this stylish pair to your lineup.

"Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a black midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from black suede, complemented by more black overlays in different materials. Further, black laces and a black tongue enhance the color scheme. Jordan Brand branding adorns the tongues, while "Nike Air" branding is on the heels in white.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black Cat” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

