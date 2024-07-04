Air Jordan 4 RM “Pine Green” Receives Exclusive Mock-Up Look

A new colorway is coming for this AJ4 iteration.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set to release in a fresh "Pine Green" colorway. This new edition features a clean white base, offering a crisp and classic look. Green and grey details add vibrant and sophisticated accents to the design. The upper is primarily white, made from high-quality materials for durability and style. Green highlights appear on the uppers creating a striking contrast. Grey elements on the uppers in suede further enhance the overall aesthetic. A standout feature of this colorway is the gum rubber sole. It provides excellent traction and adds a retro touch to the modern design.

The combination of white, green, and grey with the gum sole makes this sneaker versatile and appealing. The cushioned midsole ensures support during wear, whether on the court or the streets. The padded collar adds extra comfort, making it ideal for all-day wear. This "Pine Green" colorway is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts. Its unique blend of colors and premium construction make it a must-have. Keep an eye out for the release date. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Pine Green" is sure to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Pine Green" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Sneaker Market

These sneakers feature a gum rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole that includes a red Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from white mesh, complemented by light grey and green suede overlays. Further, white laces and a green tongue enhance the monochromatic look. Finally, green Nike branding is on the heels. Note that this is just a mockup image while we wait for the official photos.