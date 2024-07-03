Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Cement Grey” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 2/3 is a unique hybrid sneaker that combines elements from both the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3 models. This upcoming "White/Cement Grey" colorway is set to make a significant impact. The shoe features a sleek grey base, providing a solid foundation for the design. The upper is crafted from clean white leather, giving it a fresh and stylish look. The combination of white and grey creates a classic and versatile aesthetic. The Air Jordan 2/3 maintains the iconic elements of its predecessors. It incorporates the sophisticated design of the Air Jordan 2 and the innovative features of the Air Jordan 3. This blend results in a sneaker that is both stylish and functional.
These details enhance the overall design without overpowering it. The cushioned midsole provides excellent support, while the durable outsole ensures reliable traction. This "White/Cement Grey" colorway is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts. Its classic look and high-quality construction make it a must-have addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the release date of the Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Cement Grey." This hybrid sneaker is sure to be a standout piece, offering the best of both worlds from the Air Jordan 2 and 3.
"White/Cement Grey" Air Jordan 2/3
The sneakers are equipped with a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole housing a Nike Air bubble, guaranteeing top-notch comfort. Further, the sneakers feature a pristine white leather upper coupled with more white overlays. The design is complemented by white laces and a tongue adorned with a grey Air Jordan basketball logo. Moreover, the heels showcase the iconic spiked Air Jordan 2 heel.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Cement Grey” is currently available at Foot Locker, and a Nike release is expected soon. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.
