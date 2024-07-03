Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Cement Grey” Officially Revealed

These dropped on Foot Locker, and they're going global soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Cement Grey” is currently available at Foot Locker , and a Nike release is expected soon. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

These details enhance the overall design without overpowering it. The cushioned midsole provides excellent support, while the durable outsole ensures reliable traction. This "White/Cement Grey" colorway is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts. Its classic look and high-quality construction make it a must-have addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the release date of the Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Cement Grey." This hybrid sneaker is sure to be a standout piece, offering the best of both worlds from the Air Jordan 2 and 3.

