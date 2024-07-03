UCLA Football Unveils Air Jordan 3 "UCLA" Gold Cleats

UCLA received their exclusive cleats.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, the Air Jordan 3 UCLA Cleats will not be available to the general public. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the field.

Players wearing these cleats will not only perform at their best but also make a bold fashion statement. These cleats are a testament to the collaboration between UCLA Football and the Air Jordan brand, merging high-performance sports gear with iconic sneaker design . The Air Jordan 3 "UCLA" Gold PE cleats are set to become a coveted item among players and fans alike, reflecting both the university's legacy and the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan line. With these cleats, UCLA Football is ready to shine on the field.

