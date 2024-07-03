UCLA Football Unveils Air Jordan 3 "UCLA" Gold Cleats

BYBen Atkinson217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
UCLA V Arizona
10 Oct 1998: General view of helmets belonging to the UCLA Bruins held aloft during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The Bruins defeated the Wildcats 52-28. Mandatory Credit: Aubrey Washington /Allsport
UCLA received their exclusive cleats.

UCLA Football has revealed their stunning new Air Jordan 3 "UCLA" Gold PE cleats. These cleats boast an all-gold color scheme, giving them a luxurious and eye-catching appearance. The design features the UCLA branding prominently on the heel, showcasing school pride, while the iconic Nike Air logo is also present, adding a touch of classic sneaker culture to the mix. The Air Jordan 3 silhouette is known for its blend of style and performance, making it a perfect choice for football cleats. The gold colorway symbolizes excellence and achievement, aligning with UCLA's rich athletic tradition.

Players wearing these cleats will not only perform at their best but also make a bold fashion statement. These cleats are a testament to the collaboration between UCLA Football and the Air Jordan brand, merging high-performance sports gear with iconic sneaker design. The Air Jordan 3 "UCLA" Gold PE cleats are set to become a coveted item among players and fans alike, reflecting both the university's legacy and the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan line. With these cleats, UCLA Football is ready to shine on the field.

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 WMNS “Baroque Brown” Officially Revealed

"UCLA" Air Jordan 3 Cleats

The gold Air Jordan 3 cleats feature a vibrant all-gold look. Also, gold elephant print lines the bottoms, and gold laces are present too. Additionally, the tongues feature Jumpman and UCLA branding, tying the two together.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, the Air Jordan 3 UCLA Cleats will not be available to the general public. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the field. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Palace x Nike: New Partnership Set for 2026 As Adidas Contract Ends

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
UCLA Spring Football GameSneakersUCLA Unveils Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 PE Cleats2.7K
Air-Jordan-1-Low-TD-Cleat-Chicago-FJ6245-106-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Chicago” Coming Soon: Official Photos1.6K
Air-Jordan-11-Gratitude-Cleats-FV5374-107-4SneakersAir Jordan 11 Mid Cleat “Gratitude” Currently Available1.9K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersUCLA Bruins Receive Air Jordan 23 PE2.8K