UCLA Football Unveils Air Jordan 3 "UCLA" Gold Cleats

UCLA Football has revealed their stunning new Air Jordan 3 "UCLA" Gold PE cleats. These cleats boast an all-gold color scheme, giving them a luxurious and eye-catching appearance. The design features the UCLA branding prominently on the heel, showcasing school pride, while the iconic Nike Air logo is also present, adding a touch of classic sneaker culture to the mix. The Air Jordan 3 silhouette is known for its blend of style and performance, making it a perfect choice for football cleats. The gold colorway symbolizes excellence and achievement, aligning with UCLA's rich athletic tradition.
Players wearing these cleats will not only perform at their best but also make a bold fashion statement. These cleats are a testament to the collaboration between UCLA Football and the Air Jordan brand, merging high-performance sports gear with iconic sneaker design. The Air Jordan 3 "UCLA" Gold PE cleats are set to become a coveted item among players and fans alike, reflecting both the university's legacy and the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan line. With these cleats, UCLA Football is ready to shine on the field.
"UCLA" Air Jordan 3 Cleats
The gold Air Jordan 3 cleats feature a vibrant all-gold look. Also, gold elephant print lines the bottoms, and gold laces are present too. Additionally, the tongues feature Jumpman and UCLA branding, tying the two together.
Unfortunately for sneaker fans, the Air Jordan 3 UCLA Cleats will not be available to the general public. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the field.
