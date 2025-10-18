UCLA Football Gets Exclusive Air Jordan PE Cleats

The UCLA Bruins just received a special delivery: exclusive Air Jordan PE Cleats designed in their signature blue and black. These pairs, not for resale to the public, showcase Jordan Brand’s ongoing commitment to its collegiate programs.

Both the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 4 silhouettes have been reimagined for the football field, combining heritage design with high-performance function. This collaboration celebrates the partnership between UCLA Athletics and Jordan Brand, a relationship that’s steadily built on tradition and style.

Over the years, we’ve seen the brand gift player-exclusive sneakers to schools like Michigan, North Carolina, and Oklahoma. Now, it’s UCLA’s turn to shine with cleats that blend West Coast swagger and classic Jordan flair.

As seen in the images, the collection features two standout pairs. The Air Jordan 1 Low Cleat comes dressed in a black upper with striking University Blue accents and white laces.

The Air Jordan 4 PE Cleat follows suit, featuring a black suede base with Carolina Blue highlights across the cage and outsole. Together, they capture UCLA’s colors while honoring Jordan Brand’s design legacy.

The exclusive UCLA Air Jordan PE Cleats feature two iconic silhouettes: the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 4. The AJ1 pairs a dark patterned base with University Blue details on the Swoosh, heel, and cleats, while the AJ4 offers a clean mix of black suede and blue accents.

Both models come with with molded studs and reinforced traction plates for top-tier on-field performance. With co-branded details, premium materials, and college pride stitched into every pair, these cleats stand out as some of the most impressive player exclusives in recent memory.