UCLA Football Gets Exclusive Air Jordan PE Cleats

BY Ben Atkinson 33 Views
ucla-football-air-jordan-pe-cleats-sneaker-news
Image via UCLA
UCLA Football receives exclusive Air Jordan PE Cleats in striking University Blue and black, designed for the Bruins roster.

The UCLA Bruins just received a special delivery: exclusive Air Jordan PE Cleats designed in their signature blue and black. These pairs, not for resale to the public, showcase Jordan Brand’s ongoing commitment to its collegiate programs.

Both the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 4 silhouettes have been reimagined for the football field, combining heritage design with high-performance function. This collaboration celebrates the partnership between UCLA Athletics and Jordan Brand, a relationship that’s steadily built on tradition and style.

Over the years, we’ve seen the brand gift player-exclusive sneakers to schools like Michigan, North Carolina, and Oklahoma. Now, it’s UCLA’s turn to shine with cleats that blend West Coast swagger and classic Jordan flair.

As seen in the images, the collection features two standout pairs. The Air Jordan 1 Low Cleat comes dressed in a black upper with striking University Blue accents and white laces.

The Air Jordan 4 PE Cleat follows suit, featuring a black suede base with Carolina Blue highlights across the cage and outsole. Together, they capture UCLA’s colors while honoring Jordan Brand’s design legacy.

UCLA Football Air Jordan PE Cleats 

The exclusive UCLA Air Jordan PE Cleats feature two iconic silhouettes: the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 4. The AJ1 pairs a dark patterned base with University Blue details on the Swoosh, heel, and cleats, while the AJ4 offers a clean mix of black suede and blue accents.

Both models come with with molded studs and reinforced traction plates for top-tier on-field performance. With co-branded details, premium materials, and college pride stitched into every pair, these cleats stand out as some of the most impressive player exclusives in recent memory.

These exclusive Air Jordan PE Cleats were made specifically for UCLA Football and won’t be available to the public. Overall like most player exclusives, they’ll stay limited to the team, making them one-of-a-kind pieces of Jordan Brand history.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
