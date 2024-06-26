UCLA Unveils Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 PE Cleats

Jordan Brand is hooking UCLA up.

UCLA’s football team is stepping up their game with exclusive player edition cleats from Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 3 UCLA Gold Cleats and Air Jordan 1 UCLA White Cement Cleats have been specially designed for the players, showcasing the university’s iconic colors and style. These cleats are not available for purchase, making them a coveted item among both players and sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 3 UCLA Gold Cleats feature a striking gold upper, paired with UCLA blue accents that perfectly represent the Bruins’ school spirit. The design includes premium materials and the iconic elephant print overlays.

Complementing the gold cleats, the Air Jordan 1 UCLA White Cement Cleats boast a clean white base with blue detailing. This design is further enhanced with UCLA branding, creating a sleek and modern look. The cleats incorporate the signature Air Jordan 1 silhouette, blending performance with style seamlessly. These exclusive cleats symbolize the unique partnership between Jordan Brand and UCLA, celebrating excellence both on and off the field. As player editions, they highlight the special status of UCLA athletes within the Jordan Brand family.

The gold Air Jordan 3 cleats feature a vibrant all-gold look. Also, gold elephant print lines the bottoms, and gold laces are present too. Additionally, the tongues feature Jumpman and UCLA branding, tying the two together. The Jordan 1 cleat features a cement grey upper, detailed with white and blue. The tongues feature Nike and UCLA branding.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 UCLA Cleats will not be available to the general public. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the field.