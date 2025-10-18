The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Spring 2026 Collection is officially on the way, bringing fresh energy to one of Nike’s most creative partnerships. Known for its experimental spirit, CPFM’s upcoming drop will likely fuse unexpected textures, oversized fits, and a touch of playful chaos.

That's everything that’s made the label stand out over the years. This release builds on a long history between the two brands. From the fuzzy Dunk Lows to the smiley Air Force 1s, CPFM has made a habit of pushing Nike’s boundaries.

Each collab feels like wearable art, mixing streetwear, irony, and craftsmanship in a way few others can. For Spring 2026, it’s all about apparel. With rumored pieces like Hats, Raver Pants, and Baclava Hoodies, expect bold proportions, soft fabrics, and plenty of personality.

There aren’t any official images yet, but the pricing list, topping out at $220, suggests premium construction and attention to detail. Given CPFM’s history, the capsule will likely blur the line between comfort and statement design once again.

