Nike Air Flea 2 x Cactus Plant Flea Market “Faded Spruce” Photos

The Nike Air Flea 2 is a new concept derived from the collaboration between Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike. The sneakers are, to say the least, interesting. They combine different styles and the final product is definitely a fashion statement. This is the first time we are seeing the Nike Air Flea 2, and it might not be the last. Two colorways are being released later this year, and if the release goes well, you can probably expect this pair to be a mainstay.

Cactus Plant Flea Market is a creative brand known for its unique and artistic designs. Founded by Cynthia Lu, the brand offers a range of clothing and accessories that often feature eye-catching graphics and playful elements. With a distinct aesthetic that appeals to streetwear enthusiasts, Cactus Plant Flea Market has gained a dedicated following and collaborations with major brands, solidifying its status as a notable player in the fashion industry.

"Faded Spruce" Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with thick waffle aspects. The sole wraps into the midsole and into the toebox, giving the sneaker a very sturdy and protective feel. The upper has a green mesh-like material and features two horizontal straps instead of laces. Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market branding can be found on the heel, tongue, and straps. Red accents can be found around the sneaker and oversized white Nike Swooshes complete the sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Flea 2 x Cactus Plant Flea Market will be released during the Holiday of 2023. Also, the sneakers will get a retail price of $220 when they are released. There will be two confirmed colorways, “Black” and “Faded Spruce” dropping. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

