Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Particle Grey” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is the latest addition to the iconic Air Jordan lineup, offering a fresh take on a classic silhouette. With its sleek design and comfortable features, it's a sneaker that both sneakerheads and casual wearers can appreciate. One of the most exciting things about the this sneaker is its upcoming "Particle Grey" colorway. This new color option adds a modern twist to the timeless design of the Air Jordan 1, with a neutral grey upper that's versatile enough to pair with any outfit.

The Zoom Air unit in the sole provides responsive cushioning for a smooth ride, while the padded collar and tongue ensure a snug and comfortable fit. It's a shoe that you can wear all day without sacrificing comfort. In conclusion, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable footwear option. Keep an eye out for the "Particle Grey" colorway, as it promises to be a standout addition to this iconic sneaker line.

"Particle Grey" Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a sail midsole. Grey suede constructs the upper, with more grey overlays. The Nike Swoosh is a cutout mesh material, in a darker grey than the rest of the sneakers. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. Grey Nike branding is featured on the tongue, with the Air Jordan Wings logo on the sides, in white.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Particle Grey” will be released during October 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

