Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Particle Grey” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is a sneaker that combines style and comfort in a classic silhouette. These kicks are designed for both sneakerheads and everyday folks who appreciate a comfy and fashionable choice. What sets these sneakers apart is the Zoom Air technology in the sole. It’s like walking on a cloud, giving you a cushiony feel with every step. Whether you’re running errands or hitting the basketball court, your feet will thank you for the extra support. The design is a nod to the iconic Air Jordan 1, featuring the familiar shape and the Jordan logo.

But what makes it even more special is the mix of materials and colors. You can find them in various combinations, from sleek monochromes to bold and vibrant hues. It means you can pick a pair that matches your personal style effortlessly. These sneakers aren’t just for athletes or collectors; they’re for anyone who wants a blend of comfort and fashion. Whether you’re rocking them with jeans or shorts, they add a touch of cool to any outfit. In summary, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is all about keeping your feet comfy without sacrificing style.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Cool Grey” Release Details

“Particle Grey” Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a sail midsole. Grey suede constructs the upper, with more grey overlays. The Nike Swoosh is a cutout mesh material, in a darker grey than the rest of the sneakers. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. Grey Nike branding is featured on the tongue, with the Air Jordan Wings logo on the sides, in white.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Particle Grey” will be released in October 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad “Blackout” Officially Revealed

[Via]