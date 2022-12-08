Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.

This silhouette is going to be making its debut in 2023. Consequently, Nike and Jordan Brand are beginning to showcase new colorways of the shoe. As you can imagine, this is a shoe that many are going to gravitate towards. Not to mention, the new offerings are showing tremendous promise.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2

In the images below, you can find one of the first colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. For now, the shoe doesn’t have a name, however, the colors listed are Black/Fire Red-Cement Grey-White. Overall, you can see that this makes for an amazing look.

Firstly, the shoe is bolstered by a nice black base. This shade is found on the toe box and side panels. Secondly, the Nike swoosh and Wings logos are red. Finally, we have some cement grey overlays which create a nice contrast of tones and hues.

Jumpman – Image via Nike

If you were a fan of the previous Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, then you will surely enjoy these. It is a very easy shoe to enjoy, and the fact that it is an Air Jordan 1 makes it that much better.

Release Details

If you are looking to grab a pair, you will not be able to do so until next year, for a price of $150 USD. However, you will definitely see some new colorways of this model pop up online over the coming weeks. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

