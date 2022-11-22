There are many variations of the Air Jordan 1 out there, including the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT. This shoe takes your typical Air Jordan 1 and adds some interesting materials, overlays, and even a Zoom Air midsole. Overall, it has been gaining traction as fans seem to enjoy it.

Consequently, the shoe’s success has led to plenty of new colorways. When a shoe begins to see success, Jumpman does its best to flood the market with new offerings. Although this can lead to oversaturation, there will always be fans looking for the right colorway for them.

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Lilac”

In the images down below, you can find a brand-new colorway that bridges the gap between cool grey and lilac. The Zoom CMFT has been a particularly good shoe thanks to all of the unique colorways that have come from it. Additionally, the shoe just looks cool.

As you can see, the upper has some white on the side panels and toe box. Furthermore, the overlays and Nike swoosh are cool grey. Lastly, we have some lilac on the cuff as well as the strap coming up to the bottom of the laces. All in all, it looks great.

Overall, this colorway is going to be a crowd-pleaser as its inoffensive and has some nice neutral elements. Based on the colors, one could even say that this is a good shoe all year round.

Release Details

At this time, there is no release date associated with this shoe. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

