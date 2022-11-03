There is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the greatest sneakers ever made. The shoe made its retail debut all the way back in 1985, and over the past 37 years, fans have been blessed with a truly spectacular and iconic silhouette that will always be beloved by all.

Jumpman is a company that is always looking to innovate, so it should come as no surprise that they have come through with some unique variations of the Air Jordan 1. One such take on the classic shoe is the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT. This shoe puts Zoom Air in the midsole while adding some interesting textural elements.

Image via Nike

In the images down below, you can see the latest colorway of the Zoom CMFT. This is a colorway that should be quite familiar to everybody. It is called “University Blue” which means it has that UNC aesthetic that fans have always loved.

The upper is comprised of what seems to be a grey base. From there, we have some beautiful sky-blue overlays that are done up in suede. The Nike swoosh is also done up in this tone, but it is engraved into the side, which is a unique look. From there, a few overlays are a lighter shade of blue, offering up some nice contrast.

Image via Nike

These colorways are always fresh and they are great all year round. You can never go wrong with “University Blue” and consumers have largely agreed with this. For years to come, you can expect this aesthetic to remain a fixture within Jordan Brand.

At the time of writing this, there is no release date for the “University Blue” Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike