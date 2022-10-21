Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG have also been blessed with the AJ1 Mid. This is a less expensive and more readily available take on the sneaker we all know and love. The Air Jordan 1 Mid always fills the shelves at Foot Locker, and there are always some amazing colorways. For instance, fans are about to become privy to the Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue,” which has been officially unveiled.

As you can see in the official images down below, this shoe is a unique take on the “UNC” color scheme. We have a white leather base, while the overlays, laces, and Nike swoosh are all Carolina blue. What gives the shoe a unique spin is a black outline on the Nike swoosh. This then carries over to the Jumpman logo on the tongue and the Wings logo on the cuff, which is also black.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue” does not yet have a release date. With that in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this sneaker, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

