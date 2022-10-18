New Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways are always making their way to the market. It seems like we are reporting on new Air Jordan 1 Mids every single week, which isn’t all that surprising when you consider how fans just love the shoe. It is a cheaper and more accessible alternative to the High OG, which tends to sell out immediately. In fact, the Jordan 1 Mid is getting yet another colorway, this time called “Cement Grey.”

As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe has a black toe box with some black side panels as well. From there, the Nike swoosh is white, and all of the overlays are grey. It is a nice neutral colorway that is going to work well during the Winter months. Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways have been on a roll as of late, and this model fits nicely in that trend.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cement Grey” does not have a release date. The shoe will be dropping soon for a price of $125 USD, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike