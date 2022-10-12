We have reported on a plethora of Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways this year. This is a shoe that takes the iconic Air Jordan 1 aesthetic and condenses it into a shoe that is less expensive and more accessible. We have seen some amazing colorways of this sneaker so far in 2022, and with the year almost over, we are surely going to see even more.

A great example of this is the Air Jordan 1 Mid, down below. As you can see, this shoe clearly takes inspiration from the New York Knicks. We have white on the toe box and side panels, with orange on the Nike swoosh, wings logo, and Jumpman insignia. The biggest Knicks motif is on the overlays as we have the iconic Knicks blue all the way throughout. It is a shoe that will certainly be making its way to Madison Square Garden this season.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Knicks” does not yet have a release date, although it should be dropping sometime this year for a price of $125 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike