One of the best variations of the AJ1 is the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This is a fantastic shoe that costs less while also giving fans more opportunities to cop. These past few weeks have been filled with some great Air Jordan 1 Mid offerings, and Jumpman is ready to come out with more. After all, if the people want them, how could you say no?

This latest Air Jordan 1 Mid is called “Obsidian” and it features the Craft aesthetic that is becoming popular on the Air Jordan 1 Low. As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe has multiple shades of navy blue while various materials are placed throughout. From canvas to mesh to patent leather to regular leather, there are plenty of unique aesthetics here to enjoy.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Obsidian” does not have a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike