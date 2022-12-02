One of the best AJ1 variations is the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This is a shoe that received dozens upon dozens of colorways over the years. Furthermore, it had been adored by fans thanks to the fact that it allows sneakerheads to cop an Air Jordan 1 at lower prices.

Throughout 2022, the Jordan 1 Mid has received a lot of love. It feels like we are writing about a new colorway almost every single day. Thankfully, these colorways have been unique enough to warrant even more. Additionally, we have also seen some fire women’s exclusives.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Valentine’s Day Flowers”

Among these women’s exclusives is the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Valentine’s Day Flowers.” This is a shoe that is specifically crafted for the day of love, and as you can tell from the official images, it has a unique concept. Overall, you have to love the floral motifs.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a white leather base. Secondly, there are black laces and a black Nike swoosh for contrast. Following these elements, we have a purple back heel. Lastly, the shoe has a floral print on the back heel cuff, as well as the outsole. This particular element is gorgeous and makes the shoe truly pop.

Valentine’s Day sneakers are always fairly popular. Nike and Jordan Brand have always knocked it out of the park with these offerings, and this is yet another example of that. Over the coming months, we expect to see more shoes like this one.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, there is no release date for the shoe, however, you can expect it to drop sometime in February of next year. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

