Every single day, it feels like a brand-new Air Jordan 1 Mid colorway is being shown off to the masses. This is a very nice silhouette, that plays off of the success of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Of course, the Jordan 1 High OG gets all of the glory, but the Mid is a great shoe in and of itself.

Additionally, it is a sneaker that is a lot more accessible. It is both cheaper and more readily available, which lets casual consumers in on the fun. Overall, this is a win-win for everyone involved. Luckily, new Jordan 1 Mid colorways remain on the horizon.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Aquatone”

For instance, we recently got some new images for a color scheme that has been dubbed “Aquatone.” Just based on this name alone, you can imagine just how great of a colorway this is going to be. Although it’s similar to something we’ve seen before, it is still great.

However, we should note that this is a women’s exclusive. Regardless, the “Aquatone” colorway begins with a white leather base on the side panels and the toe box. Furthermore, the overlays have a nice blue glow to them. This is a rich blue tone that has that aqua flair to it.

Air Jordan 1 Mid – Image via Nike

Overall, this has proven to be a very cool colorway. With the additional peach outsole, you can tell that a lot of thought went into perfecting these. Hopefully, we can see a wider release, or perhaps even an Air Jordan 1 High OG version.

Release Details

There is no concrete release date for these, however, you can expect them to drop in the Spring of 2023 for a price of $125. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker news.

Image via Nike

Aquatone – Image via Nike

