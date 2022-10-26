When Michael Jordans stepped into the NBA, he was able to get his very own signature shoe. Of course, this was none other than the Air Jordan 1. These days, the OG version of the Air Jordan 1 is referred to as the High OG. It is a shoe that fans still love, to this day, and that is certainly not going to change for a very long time.

Over the decades, Jordan Brand has been able to come through with some unique variations on the Air Jordan 1. One of these is the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which is always being given some dope colorways. In fact, it always feels like Jordan Brand experiments with the Air Jordan 1 Mid as a way to see what will work with its big brother. A great example of this is the “Tiki Leaf” offering, which can be found below.

Image via Nike

As you will see in the official images, this shoe is made up of different textures and tones. For instance, on the upper, we have a nice white base, while the overlays are a shade of burgundy leather. From there, the Nike swoosh is simply made out of some red stitching. There is no leather here whatsoever, and it makes for a very interesting look. The best part is on the back heel where we have textured tiki leaves. It is quite the addition to the shoe and we’re sure fans will appreciate the creativity. You also can’t forget the aged midsole which looks like it was even dipped in coffee.

There is no official release date for this shoe, however, it is expected to drop next year in March for a price that has yet to be determined. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike