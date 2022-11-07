Air Jordan 1 High colorways are absolutely beloved by sneakerheads around the world. Throughout the shoe’s history, the Jordan 1 has received a plethora of amazing colorways, and that won’t change. This is a well-established classic that has won the world over, numerous times.

If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1, you know that this shoe gained its fame in the mid-80s. The OG colorway was a Chicago Bulls model that Michael Jordan quickly made famous. Luckily, there has been an abundance of retros for this shoe, which never seems to get old.

Air Jordan 1 – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Gets New Life

Now, Jumpman is back with a brand-new take on the timeless Air Jordan 1 colorway. In the images provided in this article, you can see how this shoe goes for an aged look. In fact, this Air Jordan 1 has been named “Lost And Found” as it looks like a sneaker that was found in an attic.

With the upper, we have a white leather base. This is complemented by your typical red overlays through the toe box to the back heel. The Nike swoosh is black, and the cuff has a faded and crackled look to it. As for the midsole, it is a bit yellowed which is meant to showcase age. Overall, it’s a great look that fans will love.

Jordan Brand – Image via Nike

Throughout Jumpman’s history, they have always come through with unique spins on old classics. This is yet another example of that, and if you’re a sneakerhead, you have to appreciate the effort. New releases can be redundant, but this is a truly great attempt at rejuvenating a beloved model.

Release Details

For those of you who want to cop these, you will be able to do so on November 19th for a price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Lost and Found – Image via Nike

Jumpman – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]