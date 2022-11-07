Air Jordan 1 High “Lost & Found” Gets Release Date
The Air Jordan 1 High OG is back in a big way.
Air Jordan 1 High colorways are absolutely beloved by sneakerheads around the world. Throughout the shoe’s history, the Jordan 1 has received a plethora of amazing colorways, and that won’t change. This is a well-established classic that has won the world over, numerous times.
If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1, you know that this shoe gained its fame in the mid-80s. The OG colorway was a Chicago Bulls model that Michael Jordan quickly made famous. Luckily, there has been an abundance of retros for this shoe, which never seems to get old.
Air Jordan 1 Gets New Life
Now, Jumpman is back with a brand-new take on the timeless Air Jordan 1 colorway. In the images provided in this article, you can see how this shoe goes for an aged look. In fact, this Air Jordan 1 has been named “Lost And Found” as it looks like a sneaker that was found in an attic.
With the upper, we have a white leather base. This is complemented by your typical red overlays through the toe box to the back heel. The Nike swoosh is black, and the cuff has a faded and crackled look to it. As for the midsole, it is a bit yellowed which is meant to showcase age. Overall, it’s a great look that fans will love.
Throughout Jumpman’s history, they have always come through with unique spins on old classics. This is yet another example of that, and if you’re a sneakerhead, you have to appreciate the effort. New releases can be redundant, but this is a truly great attempt at rejuvenating a beloved model.
Release Details
For those of you who want to cop these, you will be able to do so on November 19th for a price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.
