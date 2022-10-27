Michael Jordan burst into the NBA back in 1984 with a Nike deal in the palm of his hand. This was one of the first signature sneaker deals ever, and many were curious as to where Nike would take the line. In the end, Jordan gave us one of the most iconic signature sneaker lines of all time. In fact, for 25 years now, Jordan has had his very own brand which falls under the Nike umbrella.

As you can imagine, Jordan Brand has released some pretty incredible shoes over the last few decades. There are always new silhouettes making their way to the market, and there are even some amazing retros that get fans feeling nostalgic for old times. One silhouette that brings nostalgia is the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 which features the OG cut of the sneaker from 37 years ago. Below, you can find the “Black-White” colorway, which will return in 2023.

Image via Nike

On the whole, this is a pretty basic and average colorway, although that doesn’t take away from it being a classic. The shoe has a mostly white leather base, which includes white on the toe box, side panels, tongue, and cuff. As for the overlays, those are all black, including the Nike swoosh. This is a colorway that could also be named “Panda” thanks to its aesthetics. It is a shoe that you just can’t go wrong with, and we’re sure hardcore sneakerheads will be happy to have it back on the market.

If you are a fan of these and want to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of February 15th for a price of $200 USD.

