If you have been paying attention to the Air Jordan 1 High OG over the years, you would know that the shoe has gotten a new variation that brings it back to its roots. This model is called the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 and it features the same rigid ankle cut that Michael Jordan wore when he first debuted the shoe over 35 years ago. Over the years, this shoe has gotten a whole host of colorways, and now, it will be getting a special OG offering.

The sneaker in question is the “Black-White” model, found below. As you can see from the official images, the shoe has a white leather base, with black leather overlays placed on top. It is a very basic yet classic color scheme that all fans can appreciate. There is always a demand for black and white shoes, which means there is a good chance this sneaker performs well once it comes out.

At the time of writing this, there is no exact release date for this shoe, although you can expect it to drop in February of 2023 for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike