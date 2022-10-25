While the Air Jordan 1 High OG gets all of the hype, you cannot deny the power of the Air Jordan 1 Mid. It is a shoe that contains the aesthetics of an Air Jordan 1, all in a smaller build that is less expensive and more readily available. New colorways are always being developed, and recently, we get some official images for the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sport Spice.”

As you can see, this shoe contains an aesthetic that is perfect for the Fall season. From the white base to the orange overlays and black swoosh lining, this shoe has all the makings of something you could wear at Halloween. Nike has always been good at creating these Fall-based colorways, and this is yet another example of that.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sport Spice” does not yet have a release date. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

