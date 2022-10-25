We are fully in the Fall right now which means sneaker brands are showing off an array of sneakers that contain neutral tones. Jordan Brand seems to own this season, and recently, we saw an Air Jordan 1 Mid with a “Sport Spice” makeup. Now, we are getting an Air Jordan 1 Low for women with a similar name, albeit an alternate color blocking.

While the Mid focuses on a white base, this Air Jordan 1 Low contains a black toe box and side panels. From there, the overlays and the Nike swoosh are all orange. There is a white lining around the orange swoosh, which provides a fair bit of contrast. Overall, it is a pretty cool color scheme that is perfect for this Autumn season.

As it stands, there is no official release date for this colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

