Air Jordan 1 Low “Orca” Gets Official Images

The Air Jordan 1 Low is making waves with its upcoming "Orca" colorway. This version showcases a sleek black-and-white design that is both classic and versatile. The upper features black leather, which wraps around the shoe for a clean look. The contrasting white accents on the toe box and Swoosh add a striking touch. The "Orca" colorway takes inspiration from the black and white color scheme of the orca whale, creating a bold aesthetic. The low-top silhouette is perfect for casual wear or on-court performance. Its minimalistic design allows for easy pairing with various outfits.

This sneaker offers excellent comfort and support, making it a great option for everyday wear. The rubber outsole provides durability and traction, ensuring stability during movement. Fans of the Air Jordan line will appreciate this timeless addition to their collection. The "Orca" Air Jordan 1 Low is set to attract attention with its clean lines and iconic branding. With its upcoming release, sneaker enthusiasts will want to keep an eye on this pair, as it promises to be a must-have for both collectors and casual wearers alike.

These sneakers have a black rubber sole paired with a fresh white midsole. The base consists of white and black leather, with black leather overlays. A white Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with black laces and a black tongue. White Jordan branding on the tongue complements the color scheme. The heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in white stitching, providing a classic appearance.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Orca” will be released on March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

