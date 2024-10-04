Air Jordan 1 Low “Bred” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low is gearing up for a striking release with its upcoming "Bred" colorway. This edition features a bold red base that immediately catches the eye, complemented by sleek black overlays. The classic color combination pays homage to the iconic Bred aesthetic that has made the Air Jordan line a staple in sneaker culture. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low ensures both style and comfort. The combination of red and black not only offers a timeless look but also enhances versatility, making these sneakers suitable for various outfits and occasions.
The shoes maintain the classic low-top silhouette, which is perfect for both on-court performance and everyday wear. A standout detail is the white wings logo located on the heels, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design. This logo symbolizes the rich history of the Air Jordan brand, connecting the sneaker to its legendary heritage. As anticipation builds for the release, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to add this must-have colorway to their collections. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred" promises to make a significant impact in the sneaker world with its bold and stylish design.
"Bred" Air Jordan 1 Low
These sneakers have a black rubber sole paired with a fresh white midsole. The base consists of red leather, with black leather overlays. A red Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with black laces and a black tongue. Red Jordan branding on the tongue complements the color scheme. The heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in white stitching, providing a classic appearance.
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Bred” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
