Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” Release Date Revealed

The Nike Air Foamposite One is making a strong return with the upcoming re-release of its iconic "Metallic Copper" colorway, and the official photos are out, fueling the excitement. The release date has been unveiled, creating even more buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. Last seen in 2017, this classic Foamposite One is back to capture the attention of collectors once again. Known for its bold, futuristic design, the Foamposite One remains a standout silhouette in the sneaker world. The "Metallic Copper" colorway features a glossy copper upper that shines with a sleek, metallic finish, making it a must-have addition to any collection.
With its durable construction, the Air Foamposite One provides both style and unmatched support. The metallic copper finish adds a touch of elegance to the rugged silhouette, perfectly balancing style with performance. This re-release is sure to evoke nostalgia and excitement among fans. Whether you're a long-time collector or simply appreciate the Foamposite's unique design, this is one drop you won’t want to miss. Readers can keep reading for the official release date of the Nike Air Foamposite One "Metallic Copper" and be ready to secure your pair of this timeless classic.
"Metallic Copper" Nike Air Foamposite One
The sneakers have a blue, semi-transparent sole with a carbon fiber midsole. Additionally, the upper is made of metallic copper ribbed protective materials, commonly seen in most Foamposites. Moreover, copper accents are located on the tongue and heel, along with Nike and Foamposite branding. A copper Swoosh is also present near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers showcase a bright and shiny colorway.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” will be released on Noveber 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
Read More: PUMA MB.04 “Love” Gets Official Images
[Via]