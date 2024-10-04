Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” Release Date Revealed

We're less than a month away now.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” will be released on Noveber 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers have a blue, semi-transparent sole with a carbon fiber midsole. Additionally, the upper is made of metallic copper ribbed protective materials, commonly seen in most Foamposites. Moreover, copper accents are located on the tongue and heel, along with Nike and Foamposite branding. A copper Swoosh is also present near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers showcase a bright and shiny colorway.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is making a strong return with the upcoming re-release of its iconic "Metallic Copper" colorway, and the official photos are out, fueling the excitement . The release date has been unveiled, creating even more buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. Last seen in 2017, this classic Foamposite One is back to capture the attention of collectors once again. Known for its bold, futuristic design, the Foamposite One remains a standout silhouette in the sneaker world. The "Metallic Copper" colorway features a glossy copper upper that shines with a sleek, metallic finish, making it a must-have addition to any collection.

