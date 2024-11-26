Release Date Confirmed For The Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper”

Anticipation continues to grow for this highly sought-after classic.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is set to make a strong return with the confirmed re-release of its iconic "Metallic Copper" colorway. Official photos have been revealed, building excitement as the release date is locked in for December 15th. Last seen in 2017, this classic Foamposite One is ready to recapture the spotlight among collectors and enthusiasts. Also, featuring a bold copper upper with a glossy, metallic finish, the "Metallic Copper" colorway delivers a futuristic yet timeless appeal. Overall, as one of the most recognizable Foamposite designs, it remains a must-have for sneaker fans.

The Air Foamposite One combines style and durability, offering exceptional performance and standout design. The shiny copper upper brings sophistication to the rugged silhouette, blending elegance with functionality. This re-release taps into nostalgia while reigniting excitement for one of Nike’s most innovative sneakers. Fans of the Foamposite series are eager to add this classic to their collections. The "Metallic Copper" colorway continues to prove why the Foamposite One remains a staple in sneaker culture. With its confirmed release date approaching, this drop is set to make a big impact.

"Metallic Copper" Nike Air Foamposite One

The sneakers showcase a blue translucent sole combined with a carbon fiber midsole. The upper is made from metallic copper ribbed protective material, commonly seen in most Foamposites. Additionally, copper accents are located on the tongue and heel, along with Nike and Foamposite branding. A copper Swoosh can also be spotted near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers feature a vibrant and shiny colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” will be released on December 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. With its bold copper finish, this re-release promises to stand out in any collection. Additionally, the return of this iconic colorway has already generated excitement among Foamposite fans.

