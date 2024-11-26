Drake Also Dropping NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cobalt Tint” Look

This fresh colorway is already creating a buzz, with fans eager to see it hit the shelves.

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration continues with an exciting new “Cobalt Tint” colorway. This edition features a sleek light blue tone throughout, delivering a clean and contemporary look. The premium leather uppers highlight NOCTA’s signature attention to detail, while the tonal laces and matching Swoosh emphasize the monochromatic design. Adding a personal touch, the midsole features “Love You Forever” etched in elegant lettering. It echoes the sentimental theme of previous NOCTA releases. This fresh take on the iconic Air Force 1 Low blends simplicity with sophistication. It is a versatile choice for everyday wear.

The icy blue shade stands out as a perfect nod to winter, offering a crisp aesthetic that sneaker enthusiasts will appreciate. Subtle branding on the tongue and heel further ties the collaboration to NOCTA’s unique vision, while maintaining the timeless appeal of the Air Force 1 silhouette. Fans are already buzzing about the “Cobalt Tint” colorway, which is expected to generate significant demand. With its minimalist style and heartfelt details, this pair is shaping up to be one of the standout releases of the season. Whether you’re a NOCTA fan or an Air Force 1 collector, this collaboration is sure to leave an impression.

"Cobalt Tint" NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a cobalt tint rubber sole combined with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are made from cobalt tint leather, complemented by matching cobalt tint overlays. Further, a cobalt tint leather Swoosh completes the look, reinforcing the clean style. Moreover, the "Love You Forever" logo appears on the midsole. Overall, these sneakers are polished and showcase NOCTA's creative touch

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cobalt Tint” is going to be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the pairs will be $160 when they are released. With its clean design and unique details, the “Cobalt Tint” is poised to be a must-have for the upcoming season.

