Air Jordan 1 High OG “Deep Royal Blue” Joins Rare Air Collection

The hidden red Swoosh adds a bold, customizable touch.

Newly surfaced photos of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air "Deep Royal Blue" are generating buzz as its release gains momentum. The sneaker features a sleek white leather base that exudes a clean and timeless aesthetic. Vibrant royal blue overlays add a bold contrast, while a sail midsole brings a vintage vibe to the design. A unique feature of this pair is the customizable Swoosh, which reveals a red layer beneath when scraped, adding an interactive and personal touch to the sneaker.

Set to drop in April, this addition to the Rare Air line blends innovation with tradition. The high-quality leather construction ensures both comfort and longevity, making it suitable for everyday wear or display. The "Deep Royal Blue" colorway balances boldness and versatility, appealing to collectors and casual wearers alike. With its customizable design and vibrant accents, this sneaker is a fresh take on the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Anticipation continues to build as fans look forward to securing this standout release, which will be a highlight of the spring sneaker season.

"Deep Royal Blue" Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air

These sneakers include a black rubber outsole paired with a sail midsole. Also, the uppers are built with a white base highlighted by royal blue panels. Further, a black Nike Swoosh and a dark Jordan Wings logo decorate the sides. Interestingly, you can scrape off the black on the Swoosh to uncover a red layer underneath. Royal blue laces match the black tongue, adding a cohesive look. Finally, a red Swoosh is displayed on the tongues, completing the design.