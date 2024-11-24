Air Jordan 3 Glows In "Orange Trance"

Excitement is already building for what’s sure to be a standout release.

The Air Jordan 3 “Orange Trance” is a vibrant new addition to the Jordan lineup. This women’s exclusive features a bold light orange and sail color scheme. The combination of these tones creates a fresh, energetic look perfect for summer. The upper is crafted from premium sail leather, providing a clean and classic base. Light orange accents appear on the eyelets, mudguard, and branding, adding pops of color throughout the design. Signature elephant print overlays in sail wrap around the toe and heel. These details maintain the iconic Air Jordan 3 aesthetic while giving it a modern twist. The midsole combines sail and orange hues, tying the whole look together.

A sail outsole finishes the design with a subtle touch of sophistication. The Air Jordan 3 “Orange Trance” blends style and functionality seamlessly. Its cushioned midsole ensures comfort for all-day wear, whether on the court or the streets. The detailing on the tongue adds a bold element to the design. This release is tailored for sneaker enthusiasts who love vibrant, standout designs. The “Orange Trance” colorway is poised to be a top pick for women’s sneaker collections, bringing energy and versatility to the iconic silhouette.

"Orange Trance" Air Jordan 3

These sneakers feature a sail rubber outsole combined with a matching midsole, offering a cohesive look. Further, the uppers are constructed entirely from high-quality orange material. The design also incorporates subtle perforations, adding texture and depth. Additionally, orange laces and orange elements are positioned throughout the shoes.