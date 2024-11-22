Expected Release Date For Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money”

An all-white AJ3 is on the cards for summer 2025.

The Air Jordan 3 is set to return in the iconic "Pure Money" colorway, with a release date now officially confirmed. Originally debuting in 2007, this clean and timeless design holds a special place in the hearts of sneaker fans and collectors. The "Pure Money" edition features an all-white leather upper, creating a fresh and versatile look that works for any occasion. Metallic silver accents on the eyelets, heel, and branding elevate the design, adding a refined touch to the monochromatic aesthetic. This combination of subtle luxury and simplicity makes the "Pure Money" Air Jordan 3 a standout in any collection.

Signature details like the classic elephant print on the toe and heel further emphasize the Air Jordan 3's heritage. The silhouette, renowned for its groundbreaking design, continues to set the standard for sneaker innovation. Equipped with Nike Air cushioning, the sneaker delivers both comfort and functionality, suitable for performance or everyday wear. The "Pure Money" colorway stays true to the original while offering a modern update, ensuring its appeal to new and longtime fans alike. With its release date now set, excitement is building for this highly anticipated drop, marking the return of one of Jordan Brand’s most celebrated designs.

"Pure Money" Air Jordan 3

These sneakers feature a white rubber outsole combined with a coordinating midsole, offering a cohesive look. The uppers are constructed entirely from high-quality white material. The design also incorporates subtle grey elephant print accents, adding texture and depth. Additionally, white laces and metallic silver elements are positioned throughout the shoes.