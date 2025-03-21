The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” Is Back And Looking Cleaner Than Ever

BY Ben Atkinson 20 Views
air-jordan-3-pure-money-sneaker-news
Image via @xcsnkr
The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” returns in 2025 with a premium all-white look, updated elephant print, and a fresh embroidered detail.

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” makes a comeback, bringing back its clean and timeless aesthetic. Originally released in 2007, this all-white sneaker became a fan favorite for its simple yet premium construction. The Jordan 3 holds a special place in sneaker history, as it was the first model designed by Tinker Hatfield and the first to introduce the iconic elephant print. Michael Jordan wore this silhouette during the 1987-88 season, dominating the NBA while securing his first MVP award. The Air Jordan 3 remains a staple in the sneaker community. The “Pure Money” edition stands out for its refined approach.

Unlike many bold and flashy designs, this version focuses on subtle details, making it perfect for everyday wear. The premium leather upper, crisp white finish, and metallic silver accents create a sophisticated look that remains relevant across generations. Recent leaked images give us an early look at the 2025 release. The sneaker features a white tumbled leather upper with a slightly updated elephant print. The words “PURE$” appear stitched on the heels, adding a new twist to the classic theme. As seen in the photos, the shoe stays true to its original design while incorporating modern refinements that enhance its appeal.

Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” Release Date

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” returns with a premium white leather upper and signature elephant print overlays. Metallic silver eyelets and branding add a sleek touch, while perforated panels enhance breathability. The midsole features a visible Air unit for classic comfort. A subtle “PURE$” embroidery on the tongue gives this 2025 edition a fresh update. The icy outsole and refined detailing elevate this iconic sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” will be released on July 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. This highly anticipated retro brings back the clean all-white design with subtle updates. Fans of the original 2007 release can expect premium leather, metallic silver details, and the signature elephant print.

