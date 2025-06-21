Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” Receives Official Images

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” is making a comeback in July, and official images confirm it’s every bit as clean as fans hoped. The colorway sticks to its minimal roots, dressing the Tinker Hatfield-designed classic in crisp white leather with soft grey and chrome accents.

First seen back in 2007, the “Pure Money” name speaks for itself, it’s icy, pristine, and sharp enough to work in just about any rotation. Jordan 3s hold a special place in sneaker history. They were the first Jordans to feature visible Air, the debut of the Jumpman logo, and the start of MJ's legendary run with designer Tinker Hatfield.

They also helped keep Jordan with Nike at a pivotal moment, making this model more than just a sneaker, it's a turning point in sneaker culture. From the official photos, it’s clear this 2025 edition keeps things simple in the best way. It doesn’t try to do too much.

Premium leather, subtle elephant print overlays, and that classic Jumpman on the heel all return. For longtime Jordan fans or newer collectors looking to grab a wearable classic, the “Pure Money” 3s look like a solid pickup this summer.

Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money”

Image via Nike

The 2025 Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” features a full white leather upper with tumbled and smooth textures. Muted elephant print panels wrap the toe and heel in a soft beige hue.

Metallic silver hits appear on the eyelets and tongue logo, while the heel sports the classic Jumpman branding. A white midsole and outsole keep the palette clean from top to bottom.

Tonal laces and perforated ankle panels round out the details. It’s a timeless look with subtle touches that make it pop without breaking the formula.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” will be released on July 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $210 when they are released.

Image via Nike