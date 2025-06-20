Jordan Luka 4 Gets “Pure Money” Colorway This Summer

BY Ben Atkinson 10 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-luka-4-pure-money-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Luka 4 “Pure Money” offers an icy clean look and summer-ready style for Luka Doncic’s fourth signature sneaker.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Pure Money” is bringing icy energy to the court this summer. This colorway delivers a crisp, monochromatic look that balances style and performance. Dressed in a sleek all-white upper with subtle texture shifts, the Luka 4 shows off a clean aesthetic.

The icy blue outsole and subtle branding hit all the right notes. Luka Doncic’s fourth signature sneaker continues to build on the innovations introduced in earlier models.

Known for his crafty footwork and shiftiness, Luka needs a shoe that can keep up with his stop-and-go movements. The Luka 4 features Cushlon 3.0 foam, IsoPlate support, and lightweight construction built for dynamic play.

It’s a performance sneaker at its core, but the “Pure Money” colorway makes it just as easy to wear off the hardwood. There’s no set release date yet, but it’s slated to arrive later this summer. In the images above, the white woven panels, icy outsoles, and layered midsole detailing are all on display.

The minimalist branding on the heel and Jumpman on the midsole speak to the design’s confidence. This is a sneaker that doesn’t need loud colors to make a statement.

Read More: Nike And The Shoe Surgeon Settle Lawsuit Over Trademark

Jordan Luka 4 “Pure Money”
jordan-luka-4-pure-money-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka 4 “Pure Money” comes dressed in all white with layered textiles across the upper. Also, mesh, leather, and synthetic panels work together to form a fluid, aerodynamic silhouette.

The sculpted midsole houses Cushlon foam for soft landings and IsoPlate tech for lateral stability. Further an icy translucent outsole wraps around the base for grip and style.

The tongue features Luka’s signature logo, while the heel shows off a debossed five-star pattern for a subtle nod to heritage. Sleek and versatile, this pair bridges performance and lifestyle effortlessly.

Jordan Luka 4 “Pure Money” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Pure Money” will be released sometime this summer 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

jordan-luka-4-pure-money-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-luka-4-pure-money-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: A New Look At The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Jumpman Edition

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
jordan-luka-4-bloodline-sneaker-news Sneakers Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline” Unveiled 755
jordan-luka-4-gone-fishing-sneaker-news Sneakers Official Look At The Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing” 576
jordan-luka-4-laser-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Luka 4 “Laser Blue” Joins Luka’s Signature Legacy 382
jordan-luka-4-quai-54-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54” Brings Paris Streetball Energy 375